BANGKOK POST
- Siam Cement Group (SCG) plans to conclude
financing for its $4.5-billion petrochemical joint venture in
Vietnam next year, with production scheduled to commence in
2017.
- The majority state-owned oil refinery and retailer
Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to double its biodiesel
production to 600,000-700,000 litres per day from 300,000 litres
to meet surging demand growth expected this year.
- The banking system's lending accelerated in 2011 even
though the floods caused a sharp decline in the fourth quarter,
says the Bank of Thailand.
THE NATION
- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittirat Na
Ranong has dismissed news reports that the government plans to
sell its stake in PTT Pcl to the Vayupak Fund.
- Thai Airways International Pcl will go ahead
with its belt-tightening plan to keep its operation flying high,
although the airline faced a recent strike by some
aircraft-maintenance staff.
- Tesco Lotus will launch a 17 billion baht ($553
million)property fund, the largest in Thailand, with an initial
public offering expected late this month and a listing on the
Stock Exchange of Thailand in mid-March.
- Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of TCC Holding, which
has many diversified subsidiaries, plans to set up plants in
Vietnam for the production of its major beverages, notably beer
and non-alcoholic drinks.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Advanced Info Service Pcl, Thailand's largest
mobile phone operator, reported an 8.3 percent rise in 2011 net
profit of 22 billion baht and expected its revenue growth of 5-6
percent this year.
($1 = 30.75 Baht)
