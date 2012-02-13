BANGKOK Feb 13 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- A government-appointed committee set up to compensate and
rehabilitate people affected by violence in the strife-torn deep
South has resolved to pay up to 7.5 million baht ($243,300) in
compensation each to families of those killed during eight years
of violence.
- Thailand's corporate tax rate could drop to just 15
percent if efforts to expand the tax base are successful, says
Satit Rungkasiri, director-general of the Revenue Department.
- Thai Airways International Pcl is reviving its
plan to create yet another budget carrier following the failure
to get its partnership with Singapore-based Tiger Airways Ltd
off the ground.
THE NATION
- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to open ethanol
manufacturing plants in Laos and Cambodia to serve rising demand
once the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) comes into effect in
2015.
- Among the biggest investors in Myanmar for years, Thai
enterprises are eager to inject more money into the neighbouring
country, headed by the energy sector and followed by the food
and agriculture businesses, which hope to creaste secondary
manufacturing bases there.
- Malaysian and Singaporean investors are looking to
increase their market penetration by moving to acquire Thai
securities houses ahead of the implementation of the ASEAN
Economic Community.
- Indorama Ventures (IVL), the world's leading integrated
polyester-chain manufacturer, expects its recent acquisition of
PT SK Keris and PT KS Fibre will double the Indonesian
contribution to its revenue to 10 percent.
- The Finance Ministry will start issuing government bonds
to refinance debt of the Financial Institutions Development Fund
(FIDF) worth 300 billion baht ($9.73 billion) due this year
thanks to lower interest rates, as the cost of refinancing is
much lower than the cost of existing bonds.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Thailand's Revenue Department aims to broaden its tax base
in a bid to boost tax revenues to 3 trillion baht ($97.31
billion) in two years, according to Satit Rungkasiri,
director-general of the Revenue Department.
($1 = 30.83 baht)
