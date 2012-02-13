BANGKOK Feb 13 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- A government-appointed committee set up to compensate and rehabilitate people affected by violence in the strife-torn deep South has resolved to pay up to 7.5 million baht ($243,300) in compensation each to families of those killed during eight years of violence.

- Thailand's corporate tax rate could drop to just 15 percent if efforts to expand the tax base are successful, says Satit Rungkasiri, director-general of the Revenue Department.

- Thai Airways International Pcl is reviving its plan to create yet another budget carrier following the failure to get its partnership with Singapore-based Tiger Airways Ltd off the ground.

THE NATION

- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to open ethanol manufacturing plants in Laos and Cambodia to serve rising demand once the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) comes into effect in 2015.

- Among the biggest investors in Myanmar for years, Thai enterprises are eager to inject more money into the neighbouring country, headed by the energy sector and followed by the food and agriculture businesses, which hope to creaste secondary manufacturing bases there.

- Malaysian and Singaporean investors are looking to increase their market penetration by moving to acquire Thai securities houses ahead of the implementation of the ASEAN Economic Community.

- Indorama Ventures (IVL), the world's leading integrated polyester-chain manufacturer, expects its recent acquisition of PT SK Keris and PT KS Fibre will double the Indonesian contribution to its revenue to 10 percent.

- The Finance Ministry will start issuing government bonds to refinance debt of the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) worth 300 billion baht ($9.73 billion) due this year thanks to lower interest rates, as the cost of refinancing is much lower than the cost of existing bonds.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thailand's Revenue Department aims to broaden its tax base in a bid to boost tax revenues to 3 trillion baht ($97.31 billion) in two years, according to Satit Rungkasiri, director-general of the Revenue Department. ($1 = 30.83 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)