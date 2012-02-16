BANGKOK Feb 16 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The suspects involved in Tuesday's multiple bombings in Bangkok were part of the same network of terror involved in bomb incidents in India and Georgia earlier this week, according to Itzhak Shoham, Israeli ambassador to Thailand.

- Egat International Co, the wholly owned investment arm of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), is further extending its power plant expansion in neighbouring countries with an aim to raise capacity to 8,300 megawatts.

- Thaioil Plc has announced plans for a $300-million linear alkyl benzene facility at its oil refinery in Chon Buri's Si Racha district.

- The government on Wednesday gave the nod for an increase in oil and gas prices in a bid to mitigate the state Oil Fund's financial losses.

THE NATION

- The three Iranian suspects in the Bangkok blasts are an assassination squad targeting Israeli diplomats, including the ambassador, a senior Thai intelligence official said on Wednesday.

- Concerned tourism businesses on Wednesday called on the government to make it clear to the international community that the bomb blasts in Bangkok on Tuesday had nothing to do with terrorism.

- After a three-hour hearing on Wednesday, the Constitution Court set next Wednesday to deliver its decision on whether the two executive decrees for the government to borrow funds for water-management projects and transfer public debt to the central bank violate the charter.

- Frequent disasters spark the need for an emphasis on "green growth" among developing countries, including Thailand, as sustainable economic development could be achieved in the absence of environmental havoc, said an official from the Asian Development Bank. (Editing by Michael Urquhart)