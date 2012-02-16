BANGKOK Feb 16 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The suspects involved in Tuesday's multiple bombings in
Bangkok were part of the same network of terror involved in bomb
incidents in India and Georgia earlier this week, according to
Itzhak Shoham, Israeli ambassador to Thailand.
- Egat International Co, the wholly owned investment arm of
the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), is
further extending its power plant expansion in neighbouring
countries with an aim to raise capacity to 8,300 megawatts.
- Thaioil Plc has announced plans for a
$300-million linear alkyl benzene facility at its oil refinery
in Chon Buri's Si Racha district.
- The government on Wednesday gave the nod for an increase
in oil and gas prices in a bid to mitigate the state Oil Fund's
financial losses.
THE NATION
- The three Iranian suspects in the Bangkok blasts are an
assassination squad targeting Israeli diplomats, including the
ambassador, a senior Thai intelligence official said on
Wednesday.
- Concerned tourism businesses on Wednesday called on the
government to make it clear to the international community that
the bomb blasts in Bangkok on Tuesday had nothing to do with
terrorism.
- After a three-hour hearing on Wednesday, the Constitution
Court set next Wednesday to deliver its decision on whether the
two executive decrees for the government to borrow funds for
water-management projects and transfer public debt to the
central bank violate the charter.
- Frequent disasters spark the need for an emphasis on
"green growth" among developing countries, including Thailand,
as sustainable economic development could be achieved in the
absence of environmental havoc, said an official from the Asian
Development Bank.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)