BANGKOK Feb 20 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Prosecutors say they will send a request to the Foreign
Ministry to extradite an Iranian bombing suspect from Malaysia
within a week.
- Second-ranked mobile operator Total Access Communication
Pcl has reiterated that it is ready to deal with a
potentially explosive challenge to "foreign dominance" before
the upcoming 3G licensing auction begins.
- Foreign firms such as the SET-listed Italian-Thai
Development Pcl should exercise caution when investing
in Myanmar because democratic reforms will take time and huge
challenges remain, analysts say.
- The Bank of Thailand is preparing to improve its clearing
system to accommodate Thai banks that are increasingly expanding
operations overseas under the ASEAN Economic Community
framework.
THE NATION
- An arrest warrant has been approved for a fifth suspect in
the triple blasts in Bangkok.
- The new levy of 0.47 percent on deposits of state-owned
banks will likely not help commercial banks chase funds better
because the drop in protection from August is unnerving
depositors.
- SCB Life Assurance aims to move up from fifth place now
into the country's top three life insurers in 2014 while
protecting its lead in the key bancassurance market.
- Strong economic growth, trade liberalisation and the huge
population in the Asia-Pacific region have driven demand for IT
infrastructure, especially data storage, according to senior
executives of Hitachi Data Systems, the world's leading
data-storage company.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Pre-Built Pcl said it expected its revenue to
rise 23 percent this year on the back of rising construction
demand and it planned to buy more land to launch three or four
property projects.
($1 = 30.78 Baht)
(Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)