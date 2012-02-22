BANGKOK Feb 22 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government is looking to resubmit two executive decrees as bills and push for their passage through parliament if the Constitution Court rules on Wednesday that the decrees violate the constitution.

- Three suspected militants were killed in a clash with military rangers in Pattani's Panare district.

- The head of the world's airline body is warning the escalating row over the EU's tax on aviation carbon emissions could lead to a trade war.

THE NATION

- A written request has been submitted to Malaysian authorities to hand over an Iranian man suspected of being part of a terror cell involved in the three blasts in Bangkok last week, a senior public prosecutor said.

- Export-Import Bank of Thailand is bracing for any problems arising from the recent decision by the Financial Action Task Force, a global financial watchdog, to place the country on its watch list, which could have an adverse effect on small exporters.

- Krung Thai Bank Pcl is calling for anyone who withdraws more than 100,000 baht per time to be charged a fee so that banks can generate funds to provide more electronic data capture machines to merchant customers nationwide.

- True Group is restructuring its management to strengthen its operation and deal with expected regulatory challenges.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl, the world's biggest canned tuna maker, reported a 77 percent surge in 2011 net profit to 5.07 billion baht ($165 million), with sales surpassing the target of $3 billion.

($1 = 30.72 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)