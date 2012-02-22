BANGKOK Feb 22 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The government is looking to resubmit two executive
decrees as bills and push for their passage through parliament
if the Constitution Court rules on Wednesday that the decrees
violate the constitution.
- Three suspected militants were killed in a clash with
military rangers in Pattani's Panare district.
- The head of the world's airline body is warning the
escalating row over the EU's tax on aviation carbon emissions
could lead to a trade war.
THE NATION
- A written request has been submitted to Malaysian
authorities to hand over an Iranian man suspected of being part
of a terror cell involved in the three blasts in Bangkok last
week, a senior public prosecutor said.
- Export-Import Bank of Thailand is bracing for any problems
arising from the recent decision by the Financial Action Task
Force, a global financial watchdog, to place the country on its
watch list, which could have an adverse effect on small
exporters.
- Krung Thai Bank Pcl is calling for anyone who
withdraws more than 100,000 baht per time to be charged a fee so
that banks can generate funds to provide more electronic data
capture machines to merchant customers nationwide.
- True Group is restructuring its management to
strengthen its operation and deal with expected regulatory
challenges.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl, the world's
biggest canned tuna maker, reported a 77 percent surge in 2011
net profit to 5.07 billion baht ($165 million), with sales
surpassing the target of $3 billion.
($1 = 30.72 Baht)
