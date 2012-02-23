BANGKOK Feb 23 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Constitution Court cleared the way for the Pheu Thai-led government to go ahead with its multi-billion-baht post-flood spending plans that are designed to strengthen investors' confidence.

- Police have so far been unable to discover how the enigmatic 'Sejeal' stickers were linked to any plans the Iranian bomb suspects may have had to blow up targets.

- Rayong Purifier Pcl, a maker of fuel oil and petrochemical products, says it could lose 13 billion baht ($424.6 million) in revenue if its condensate residue factory remains closed after PTT's move to quit supplying raw material to the company.

THE NATION

- Krungsri Consumer, a Bank of Ayudhya unit operating credit cards as well as personal and auto loans, will transfer all 300 staff of HSBC (Thailand) and the local retail banking business of HSBC, excluding credit cards, to its portfolio next month.

- Egco Group has set aside about 10 billion baht to invest in power plants overseas in a bid to keep its revenue at least at the 5 billion baht level annually.

- Advanced Info Service's shareholding structure complies with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission's regulations against foreign dominance of telecom operators, said AIS chief operating officer Mark Chong Chin Kok.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said it would spend 10 billion baht to upgrade its refining facilities and develop power plants.

($1 = 30.615 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)