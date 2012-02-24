BANGKOK Feb 24 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE NATION
- The central bank expects to raise its economic-growth
forecast for 2012 in May thanks to last year's low base, rising
domestic demand and recovery in manufacturing after the worst
floods in decades.
- The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand is set to
invest 32.93 billion baht ($1.08 billion) on a new 600-megawatt
power plant to replace the No. 4-7 generators at its Mae Mo
power plant.
- Thanachart Bank, a unit of Thanachart Capital Pcl
, is not averse to holding discussions with investors
interested in its insurance businesses, but it wants to study
the regulations on corporate income tax for the merger of
insurers before making any decision on the future of its
life-insurance business.
BANGKOK POST
- The SET-listed Indorama Ventures Pcl saw its
full-year 2011 net profit surge by 50 percent to 15.6 billion
baht on increased revenue.
- Government measures to help flood-hit companies including
a corporate income tax extension are now pending approval from
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong
and will likely take effect soon, says Industry Minister M.R.
Pongsvas Savsti.
- Development of the country's transport infrastructure must
become more "customer-centric", with the goal of developing
corridors to link producers and customers, according to Deputy
Transport Minister Chadchart Sittiphan.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Malayan Banking Berhad, Malaysia's top retail
bank, is keen to acquire a local bank in Thailand, part of an
ambitious goal of expanding its coverage in high-net-worth areas
throughout Asia, its Thai broking unit Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
($1 = 30.37 Baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)