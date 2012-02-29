BANGKOK Feb 29 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- An MP's proposal to abolish the Constitutional Court and
the Administrative Court as part of the government's charter
rewrite drive is drawing resistance from the opposition Democrat
Party and academics.
- Financial institutions are expected to flood the bond and
money markets with new issues in the coming months as local
banks seek to bypass tighter issuance rules on bills of exchange
coming into effect on July 1.
- Starting tomorrow, government ministers and senior civil
officials will be able to monitor budget disbursement,
particularly for flood rehabilitation and prevention projects,
says Anusorn Eiamsa-ard, deputy government spokesman.
THE NATION
- Attracted by Thailand's reputation as a major tourist
destination, Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific yesterday
announced plans for the world's first Cartoon Network-themed
water park, to be located in Bang Saray, close to Pattaya in
Chon Buri province.
- Drivers are likely to have to pay an additional 5 baht
($0.16) per trip to use the expressway system next year; Bangkok
Expressway Pcl may seek cabinet approval for such an
increase.
- Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl, Thailand's
largest hot-rolled-coil manufacturer, is headed for record
revenue of more than 50 billion baht ($1.65 billion) this year,
and that number is expected to grow to 70 billion baht ($2.31
billion) in 2013 once its SSI Teeside in Britain is running at
full annual capacity of 3.6 million tonnes.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittirat Na
Ranong said the state-controlled Vayupak Fund had no plans to
raise its stake in PTT Pcl and Thai Airways
International Pcl.
($1 = 30.365 baht)