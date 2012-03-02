BANGKOK, March 2 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- An investigation has been launched into the structural
integrity of remnants of the abandoned Hopewell concrete pilings
after a slab measuring six by 50 metres collapsed 20 metres to
the ground yesterday.
- The government has settled on premium rates for coverage
of natural disasters under the state-initiated insurance fund,
aiming for products to be available by mid-March.
- The Commerce Ministry found evidence of possible cheating
under the tapioca mortgage scheme of 2008 after lower amounts of
tapioca pellets were found in some warehouses in three provinces
that should house a combined 193,000 tonnes.
THE NATION
- Thailand's stock exchange will soak up $3 billion this
year from foreign fund managers hoping to cash in on the
post-flood economic renaissance, with gross domestic product
forecast to rise by 5-7 percent.
- The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has
asked Thai industrial-estate operators and industries in
Thailand for help in creating a "sister cluster" of back-up
manufacturing bases to diversify and manage risk from natural
disasters, and work towards expanding markets and increasing
profitability.
- The cabinet will consider next week a proposal of the
Disaster Insurance Promotion Fund Committee, which oversees the
50-billion-baht catastrophe fund, to set premium rates of 0.5 to
1.25 percent for natural disaster insurance for households and
businesses.
- Land and Houses Pcl plans to invest 8 billion baht
($262 million) in the Chamchuri Square project - in which its
partner, the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation
(GIC), holds a 40-percent stake. It forecasts more than 1.5
billion baht revenue in the first quarter from the Land and
Houses Property Fund, launched yesterday.
MATICHON
- Small and medium-sized manufacturers are working on back
up plans to cope with production disruption caused by flooding,
an Industry Ministry source said.
($1 = 30.515 baht)