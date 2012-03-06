BANGKOK, March 6 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- City Hall will draft an ordinance demanding that more than
1,000 old buildings in Bangkok install sprinklers to prevent a
recurrence of the fire that engulfed the upper floors of the
Fico Place building on Saturday.
- Shenzhen Scope Scientific Development Co has beaten three
other Chinese companies to win a contract to supply 900,000
tablet computers for first graders in government schools.
- Industrial estate operators are hitting back at activists
seeking a court order to halt anti-flood dyke construction,
saying the work is urgent and needed to regain investor
confidence.
- The Transport Ministry is pressing for acceleration of
logistics development, saying implementation of transport
projects has been delayed too long.
- Bangchak Petroleum Plc (BCP), the majority
state-owned oil refiner and retailer, may raise its oil stock by
16.7 percent in volume to 7 million litres to mitigate the risk
of an oil disruption stemming from the Iranian situation.
THE NATION
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra will impose penalties
on nine governors of upper northern provinces if they do not
take action to control forest fires, which caused thick haze in
their areas, disrupting transportation and harming people's
health.
- Compensation for catastrophic events - severe floods,
storms and earthquakes - could later be increased from the
proposed 30 percent of the insured amount to 50 percent, the
chairman of the state-owned insurance fund for natural-disaster
coverage said on Monday.
- Rolls-Royce has appointed an authorised dealership
in Thailand and is planning to step into the Thai luxury-car
market with its participation in the Bangkok International Motor
Show this month.
- The private sector will call for the government to amend
the country's business laws to strengthen enterprises'
competitiveness and promote growth within the region under the
ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).
