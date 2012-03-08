BANGKOK, March 8 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, on a visit to Tokyo, has reassured powerful Japanese investors there will be no repeat of last year's flood fiasco.

- Thai exporters using pirated computer software and hardware risk facing legal action in the United States, as Unfair Trade Acts in some states allows the seizure of products and filing of lawsuits, warns the Intellectual Property Department.

- Most state banks face high levels of strategic, credit and operational risk, according to a Bank of Thailand assessment.

THE NATION

- Thaksin Shinawatra, deposed as prime minister in a 2006 coup, said his sister Yingluck's seven-month-old government would avoid the same fate because of her good ties with the Army, and he expressed hope he would return from exile this year.

- The Bank of Thailand is worried that the Government Savings Bank is lending too aggressively and its workforce and information-technology system may not be able to keep up, but the Finance Ministry wants all state-run banks to speed up lending to support the government's populist policies.

- Thailand plans to revolutionise its sugar industry by increasing the "polarisation degree" (pol), which is a measure of sucrose content, to maintain its markets in Southeast Asia, said the new chairman of Thai Sugar Millers Corp (TSMC).

- Earning for companies listed on the Market for Alternative Investment climbed 27.22 percent last year despite the disappointing results in the flood-hit fourth quarter.

KRUNGTHEP THURAKIT

- Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl said it planned to form a joint business with Malaysian state oil giant Petronas to expand operation in Southeast Asia, aiming at competing with other world-class competitors.

(Editing by Ed Davies)