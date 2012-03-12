BANGKOK, March 12 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Plans to construct dykes surrounding industrial estates need to proceed despite resistance by environmentalists and potentially affected villagers, and they are only a short-term solution, says Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl.

- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl has found positive drilling results at Rhourde Terfaia-1 (RTF-1), exploration well in Algeria.

- The Bank of Thailand has created strategies to temper appreciation of the baht including rule adjustments to aid outbound investment by businesses using foreign currencies.

THE NATION

- Siam Cement Group, the country's largest industrial conglomerate, and Thailand Research Fund will be putting together concrete evidence to urge the Thai government to put more emphasis on research and development spending, SCG president and CEO Kan Trakulhoon said.

- Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation is reviving its project in Cambodia and focusing on sugar production in Laos while also scouting for new opportunities in Myanmar to put itself in a good position to benefit from the Asean Economic Community in 2015.

- Despite last year's flood crisis, Singaporean investors are still interested in Thailand's electronics and auto parts industries, Ronnie Wong, president of the Association of Electronic Industries in Singapore, said.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thai Airways International Pcl said it expected to make a net profit this year after posting a huge net loss in 2011 and aimed for EBITDA of more than 30 billion thai baht ($980.4 million) in 2012. ($1 = 30.60 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)