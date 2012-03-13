BANGKOK, March 13 These are some of the
THE NATION
- Leading American and Chinese investors told Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra they will increase their investment here,
and urged the Thai government to eliminate trade barriers to
promote more spending in the country.
- Countries in the Asia-Pacific region will require an
investment of about $40 billion (1.226 trillion baht) annually
until 2050 to neutralise the impacts of climate change, the
Asian Development Bank has said.
- The prime minister and foreign minister appeared to
distance themselves from Deputy Premier Chalerm Yoobamrung's
declared attempt to bring fugitive ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra back
to Thailand as a free man.
BANGKOK POST
- Berli Jucker Pcl, the SET-listed manufacturing
and trading firm, expects 20 percent revenue growth this year
despite rising operating costs.
- Thai Rung Union Car Pcl, the SET-listed vehicle
parts maker, expects revenue growth of about 33 percent to more
than 3 billion baht this year.
- Excise tax collection on diesel, now scheduled to resume
early next month, will "very probably" be delayed again due to
rapidly rising oil prices, says Energy Minister Arak
Chonlatanon.
- The government is considering paying 5,000 baht for each
rai of farmland to be used as water retention areas under the
flood prevention plan discussed on Monday.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Thai Summit Group said it would spend 9 billion baht this
year on expanding the capacity of its parts plants both at home
and overseas ahead of the planned single market of the
10-country ASEAN Economic Community.
($1 = 30.64 Baht)
