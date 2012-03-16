BANGKOK, March 16 Following are some of
BANGKOK POST
- The government will scrap its single-airport policy and
encourage low-cost carriers to shift to Don Mueang airport to
ease congestion at Suvarnabhumi airport.
- Japan is encouraging the Thai government to speed up its
immediate flood prevention measures, saying the construction of
floodwalls and a floodway should be completed before the rainy
season.
- Second-ranked mobile operator Total Access Communication
Pcl is shifting its focus to micro segments of the
prepaid market to maintain voice and data revenue growth this
year.
- Thai Reinsurance Pcl (Thai Re) says it will take
until next year for its operating results to return to the black
after suffering heavy losses from the devastating floods late
last year.
- CIMB Thai Bank Pcl has announced plans to boost
its capital funds to support future loan growth.
THE NATION
- About 42 companies from various industries have lodged a
complaint with the Central Administrative Court over an official
order requiring employers to raise their daily minimum wages.
- The government will import 40,000 tonnes of crude palm oil
from neighbouring countries this month in an attempt to curb the
rising production cost of cooking palm oil.
- Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong plans to revise the
first-home mortgage policy as the Government Housing Bank has
provided only 2 billion baht ($65 million) in loans since the
programme was launched in October, far below the target of 20
billion baht set for the whole project, which expires at the end
of the year.
- Kasikornbank Pcl has divided its corporate-loan
portfolio into three groups as part of its strategy to prepare
for the Asean Economic Community and further penetrate provinces
outside Bangkok.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Forth Corporation Pcl said it aimed for 2012
revenue target of 15 percent and planned to spend up to 600
million baht on investments this year.
($1 = 30.785 Baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom)