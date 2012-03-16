BANGKOK, March 16 Following are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government will scrap its single-airport policy and encourage low-cost carriers to shift to Don Mueang airport to ease congestion at Suvarnabhumi airport.

- Japan is encouraging the Thai government to speed up its immediate flood prevention measures, saying the construction of floodwalls and a floodway should be completed before the rainy season.

- Second-ranked mobile operator Total Access Communication Pcl is shifting its focus to micro segments of the prepaid market to maintain voice and data revenue growth this year.

- Thai Reinsurance Pcl (Thai Re) says it will take until next year for its operating results to return to the black after suffering heavy losses from the devastating floods late last year.

- CIMB Thai Bank Pcl has announced plans to boost its capital funds to support future loan growth.

THE NATION

- About 42 companies from various industries have lodged a complaint with the Central Administrative Court over an official order requiring employers to raise their daily minimum wages.

- The government will import 40,000 tonnes of crude palm oil from neighbouring countries this month in an attempt to curb the rising production cost of cooking palm oil.

- Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong plans to revise the first-home mortgage policy as the Government Housing Bank has provided only 2 billion baht ($65 million) in loans since the programme was launched in October, far below the target of 20 billion baht set for the whole project, which expires at the end of the year.

- Kasikornbank Pcl has divided its corporate-loan portfolio into three groups as part of its strategy to prepare for the Asean Economic Community and further penetrate provinces outside Bangkok.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Forth Corporation Pcl said it aimed for 2012 revenue target of 15 percent and planned to spend up to 600 million baht on investments this year.

($1 = 30.785 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)