BANGKOK, April 30 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Bangkok Criminal Court is expected to deliver its
verdict today on the lese majeste and computer crime charges
against Prachatai webmaster Chiranuch Premchaiporn.
- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl
will be adding 200 megawatts of wind turbine capacity in
Australia to its existing 100 MW over the next few years.
THE NATION
- The Commerce Ministry is secretly arranging to sell the
government's rice to local traders below cost, a source said
last week.
- Although the government has reaffirmed its policy of
controlling prices, many consumer goods makers are seeking to
increase retail prices taking into account higher wages,
utilities and fuel prices, a survey showed.
- Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP), Indonesia's largest
petrochemical firm in which Siam Cement Group (SCG)
holds a 30 percent stake, is expected to finalise in the second
half of the year an investment plan for both clearing
bottlenecks and a downstream petrochemical project that would
require an estimated $800 million investment.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Property developers have launched more housing projects in
major cities such as Pattaya, Hua Hin, Phuket and Chiang Mai in
a bid to reduce flooding risks that have hit sales to projects
in Bangkok.
(Compeiled by Bangkok bureau; Editing by Paul Tait)