UPDATE 2-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
Thailand to buy 2 mln tonnes of LNG from Qatar-The Nation
Thai c.bank sees inflation rising-Bangkok Post
Feb 20 British precious stone miner Gemfields plc said on Monday India's move to scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an emerald auction and would hurt its full-year revenue and core earnings.
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.