----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Central Plaza Hotel enjoys good H1, eyes record growth-The Nation

link.reuters.com/wyt99s

----

ASEAN states told to ease non-tariff barriers, laws-The Nation

link.reuters.com/syt99s

----

Firms give PM failing grade on logistics gains-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/ryt99s

----

Corporate tax breaks under fire-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/nyt99s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)