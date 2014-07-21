All four Thai banks in Myanmar are intensifying efforts to
secure banking licences in the belief that opening up of the
industry will proceed despite opposition for local players.
Representatives of Kasikornbank (KBank) and Krungthai Bank
(KTB) recently joined conferences in Yangon, speaking on what
their banks have to offer to the economy, while Bangkok Bank
(BBL), Thailand's largest commercial bank, hosted an investment
seminar in Yangon designed to be the centrestage for Asian
investors wanting to enter the Myanmar market.
(bit.ly/WnHiF4)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)