BEC-Tero and Siam Sport Syndicate PCL are preparing to launch a joint takeover bid for English Championship club Bolton Wanderers in a deal estimated to be worth 2 billion baht ($61.61 million).

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 32.4600 Thai baht)