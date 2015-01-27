BRIEF-Allergan Plc says CEO Brenton Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 mln - SEC Filing
* Allergan Plc- CEO Brenton L. Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 million - SEC Filing
Twenty-four Thai steel producers and traders and eight government agencies discussed ways to make the country's steel industry sustainable over the long term, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Commerce Minister General Chatchai Sarikulya.
Steel demand is currently about 18 million tonnes each year. Producers however supply only about 8 million tonnes, and the rest is imported, the paper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Allergan Plc- CEO Brenton L. Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 million - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.