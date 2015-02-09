The entire main building of Siam Commercial Bank's headquarters has been shut after a fire raged through some of its floors from late Saturday night to early morning Sunday, The Nation reported.

An investigation is now ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, first reported from the 10th floor of the 34-story building, in which a fire-fighter was killed.

