The Lao Securities Commission Office has granted Bangkok Bank a licence to operate full custodian services in Laos, The Nation quoted LSCO acting director-general Saysamone Chanthachack as saying.

The bank's Vientiane branch is the first institution to hold such a licence in Laos

(bit.ly/1vkA2tJ)

