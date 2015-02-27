True Online, the broadband internet arm of True Corporation , has set aside 15 billion baht ($460 million) to double its fibre-optic broadband network coverage to meet the burgeoning demand for next-generation high-speed internet services, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting chief commercial officer Manut Manavutiveth (bit.ly/1arTSds)

