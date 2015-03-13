UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Thai glassware maker Ocean Glass PCL sees a high possibility of 10 percent revenue growth to 2.2 billion baht this year due to expansion into Southeast Asian markets and declining production costs, the Bangkok Post reported citing managing director Kirati Assakul. (bit.ly/1DcQT4V)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.