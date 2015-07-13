Workpoint Entertainment Pcl has raised airtime advertising rates for its digital TV channel by 30 percent thanks to surging viewership, which accounts for 10 percent of the overall TV industry, The Bangkok Post reported, citing chief marketing officer Vichanee Srisawat.

(bit.ly/1eUzweS)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)