The government plans to make a drastic change to the mobile concession of Total Access Communication (DTAC) to resolve the contentious legal spat over the return of five unused megahertz for the fourth-generation (4G) spectrum auction, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting ICT Minister Pornchai Rujiprapa.

An amendment to the concession agreement between DTAC and owner CAT Telecom is expected to remove a legal loophole allowing both parties to return the unused bandwidth on the 1800-MHz frequency unconditionally, it reported. (bit.ly/1CCS4eR)

