A land and building tax law, which had been on its way to the cabinet for approval before the recent reshuffle, will be called back for a further review, the Nation reported, quoting newly-appointed Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong as saying.

According to the current draft bill, land for agricultural purposes will be subject to a maximum 0.25 percent tax, residential property 0.5 percent and commercial property 2 percent. Idle or vacant land will be charged at a progressive rate every three years up to 2 percent of appraised value, it reported.(bit.ly/1WP2Q8j)

