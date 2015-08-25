A land and building tax law, which had been on its way to the
cabinet for approval before the recent reshuffle, will be called
back for a further review, the Nation reported, quoting
newly-appointed Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong as saying.
According to the current draft bill, land for agricultural
purposes will be subject to a maximum 0.25 percent tax,
residential property 0.5 percent and commercial property 2
percent. Idle or vacant land will be charged at a progressive
rate every three years up to 2 percent of appraised value, it
reported.(bit.ly/1WP2Q8j)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Sunil Nair)