Thai Yamaha Motor Co, the Thai unit of Japanese maker Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, has shrugged off the sluggish motorcycle market with plans to invest 2 billion baht ($56.15 million)during 2015 to 2017 to upgrade and expand production, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the company's chief operating officer Praphan Phornthanavarsit.

(bit.ly/1Jzei2q)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.6200 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Sunil Nair)