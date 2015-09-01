State-owned CAT Telecom has decided to pull out of November's fourth-generation (4G) spectrum auctions after not being able to reach partnership deals with foreign firms, the Bangkok Post reported, citing CAT's acting president Sanpachai Huvanandana.

It was also deterred by having to declare its budget and receive cabinet approval before the auctions takes place, the paper reported. (bit.ly/1JIb9x2) ----

