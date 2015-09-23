Volvo Group (Thailand), a Thai unit of the Swedish maker of buses, trucks and contruction equipment Volvo AB, expects sales to rise at least 30 percent this year after encouraging numbers in the first eight months, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Volvo Thailand President Jacques Michel.

