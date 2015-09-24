Domestic car sales are expected to remain subdued this month despite the government's new economic stimulus measures, The Nation reported a Toyota executive as saying.

Such measures would not boost car sales given economic uncertainties at home and overseas, said Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont, senior vice president of Toyota Motor Thailand, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp.

