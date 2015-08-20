Demand for political-violence insurance has been sparked again after Monday's bomb attack at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok, The Nation reported, citing Nualphan Lamsam, president and chief executive of market leader Muang Thai Insurance PCL .

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)