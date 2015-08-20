BRIEF-Catena buys remaining part of jointly owned companies
* SAID ON THURSDAY ACQUIRED THE REMAINING PART OF FOUR JOINTLY OWNED COMPANIES WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF 560 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS
Demand for political-violence insurance has been sparked again after Monday's bomb attack at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok, The Nation reported, citing Nualphan Lamsam, president and chief executive of market leader Muang Thai Insurance PCL .
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* SAID ON THURSDAY ACQUIRED THE REMAINING PART OF FOUR JOINTLY OWNED COMPANIES WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF 560 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS
* Including valuation gains from portfolio (lucky-buy) group achieved an adjusted result of more than 7 million euros in 2016