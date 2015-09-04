Thailand's Office of Insurance Commission expects an increase of nearly 5 percent in total premiums this year, with the government's new economic stimulus measures supporting the growth, the Bangkok Post reported citing OIC secretary-general Pravej Ongartsittigul.

