Isuzu Motors, a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles and diesel engines, has committed itself to continuous investment in the Kingdom, where it plans to boost its manufacturing centre for pickup trucks destined for both the Thai market and other countries.

(bit.ly/1zhifFh)

-----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting By Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)