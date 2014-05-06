MOVES-Bank Of America, Alcentra Group, Crestline Investors
March 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
To cope with the changing spending behaviour and lifestyles of retail - or individual - consumers in the current political and economic climate, Kasikornbank has adapted its strategy as it strives to sustain growth and minimise risk.
KBank Executive Vice President Pakorn Partnatapat said the political unrest had influenced the spending behaviour of retail consumers, reflecting on the bank's main products.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable