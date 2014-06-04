Kasikornbank (KBank) Pcl has cut its lending rate for small and medium-sized enterprises by three percentage points for three months.

The move is aimed at relieving their financial burden and help them to withstand the sluggish economy. KBank is the country's fourth-largest lender overall but the largest SME lender. (link.reuters.com/kuz79v)

