BRIEF-Safari Investments RSA names WL Venter as financial director
* JZ Engelbrecht has resigned from his position as financial director with effect from April 1, 2017
Kasikornbank (KBank) Pcl has cut its lending rate for small and medium-sized enterprises by three percentage points for three months.
The move is aimed at relieving their financial burden and help them to withstand the sluggish economy. KBank is the country's fourth-largest lender overall but the largest SME lender. (link.reuters.com/kuz79v)
CAIRO, March 15 A delegation from the International Monetary Fund will visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8, Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Wednesday.
CAIRO, March 15 Egypt will soften its customs exchange rate to 17 pounds per dollar from 15.75, effective from March 16, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Wednesday.