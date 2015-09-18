BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Kasikornbank aims for 60 billion baht ($1.67 billion) in new loans to the small and medium enterprise segment in the final quarter, half of which will be through the government's stimulus package, The Nation reported, citing Patchara Samalapa, executive vice president for the SME business. (bit.ly/1UYHEck)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.8300 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.