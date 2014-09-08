BRIEF-Former Morgan Stanley COO Jim Rosenthal joining OnDeck board
* Former morgan stanley coo jim rosenthal joining ondeck board of directors
State-owned commercial bank Krung Thai Bank Pcl (KTB) has outlined a seven-year business plan - what it calls its three summits - with the goal of becoming top in terms of profitability while being the best place to work. (bit.ly/1ud50R6)
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's state-backed 'bad bank' AMCON has sold the nationalised Keystone Bank to a consortium of local investors called Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources, it said on Monday.
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program