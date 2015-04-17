Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second largest bank by assets, is likely to trim its lending growth target and raise its loan loss provision this year, bracing for lower-than-expected economic growth, Bangkok Post reported, quoting President Vorapak Tanyawong. (bit.ly/1JOqw53)

