BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second largest bank by assets, is likely to trim its lending growth target and raise its loan loss provision this year, bracing for lower-than-expected economic growth, Bangkok Post reported, quoting President Vorapak Tanyawong. (bit.ly/1JOqw53)
