Loxley Pcl, one of Thailand's leading trading companies, has set aside 900 million baht ($27.6 million) to invest in four solar power plants starting this year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing its President Thongchai Lamsam.

The company is expecting strong growth in the renewable energy sector as the government pledges full support for private companies building more green power plants, he said.

