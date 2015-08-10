UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Manor Group, a design and architecture enterprise based in Singapore, will open a hotel in the northern province of Chiang Mai in October, aiming to cash in on the growth of toursim there and to pave the way for further investment in Thailand and neightbouring countries, The Nation reported citing founder John Lim.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.