Krungsri Group expects domestic consumption to be the key engine driving the Thai economy in the second half of this year rather than exports, so investors should focus on "domestic plays" to gain profit.

At a seminar held by Krungsri, Roongsak Satutum, senior vice-president for the research department of the risk management group at Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya and its subsidiaries), said improvement in the global economy was unlikely to benefit Thailand much.

