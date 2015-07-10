Mazda Sales (Thailand), a unit of Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp, remains bullish about its sales prospects this year despite falling figures in the first six months, the Bangkok Post reported, citing its President Hidesuke Takesue. (bit.ly/1gr7HMd)

