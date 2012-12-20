UPDATE 2-Rwanda sets I&M Bank IPO share price at 90 francs
NAIROBI, Feb 14 An initial public offering in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd has been priced at 90 francs ($0.1085) per share, the Rwandan finance ministry said on Tuesday.
----
