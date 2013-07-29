Hong Kong's C C Land in talks to buy Leadenhall Building in London
HONG KONG, March 1 Property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was in "advanced discussions" regarding a potential acquisition of Leadenhall Building in London.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Activists seek legal action against PTT on oil spill - The Nation
----
True Corp to seek partner after fund established - The Nation
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 1 Property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was in "advanced discussions" regarding a potential acquisition of Leadenhall Building in London.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service featuring U.S. broadcast networks and cable channels to attract young fans of online videos to a pay television package, YouTube executives said on Tuesday.
* FY net loss 734.9 million baht versus profit 57.8 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: