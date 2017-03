The Science and Technology Ministry has joined with Microsoft Thailand to set up the Microsoft Innovation Centre at the National Science and Technology Development Agency's central Bangkok facility to turn out 200 startups, or entrepreneurs, per year, the Nation reported, citing the Science and Technology Minister Pichet Durongkaveroj. (bit.ly/1DDzvEH)

