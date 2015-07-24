Thai developer Pruksa Real Estate Pcl expects to launch 48 new projects worth a combined 35 billion baht ($1.01 billion) this year as it is confident of the country's economic outlook in the second half, Bangkok Post reported, citing Chief Operating Officer Lersuk Chuladesa

