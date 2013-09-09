BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces use of preceeds from S$442.7 million rights issue
* Proceeds will be used to partly fund Ascott Reit's acquisition of its first property in Frankfurt and its second in Hamburg from Ascott Limited
