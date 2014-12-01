Quality Houses Plc plans to launch at least 30 residential projects worth up to 50 billion baht ($1.52 billion) in 2015 in a bid to boost its revenue by 20 per cent next year, The Nation reported, citing Chief Executive Rutt Phanijphand.

This year, the company revised its revenue target to over 20 billion baht from 19.4 billion baht after its revenue in the first nine months exceeded expectations, the report said.

