Bangkok condominium demand is expected to remain strong even
with another 30,000 units set to be launched by the year-end.
Poomipak Julmanichoti, managing director of consultancy Plus
Property Co, said despite the take-up rate averaging only 68
percent in the first half of 2014, slightly less than the 70
percent rate of the past two years, it was still satisfactory
and reflected relatively healthy purchasing power and consumer
confidence.
(bit.ly/1r6pWJc)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
