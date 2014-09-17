Bangkok condominium demand is expected to remain strong even with another 30,000 units set to be launched by the year-end.

Poomipak Julmanichoti, managing director of consultancy Plus Property Co, said despite the take-up rate averaging only 68 percent in the first half of 2014, slightly less than the 70 percent rate of the past two years, it was still satisfactory and reflected relatively healthy purchasing power and consumer confidence.

(bit.ly/1r6pWJc)

